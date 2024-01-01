Moneywise Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

