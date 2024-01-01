Moonbeam Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $366.00 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00093027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00032119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,099,650,289 coins and its circulating supply is 809,183,317 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

