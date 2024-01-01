MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in MSCI were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in MSCI by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $565.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.73. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.