MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 855,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,970,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYMD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,183,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 700.0% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 171,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.