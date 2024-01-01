MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 855,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %
MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,970,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.
