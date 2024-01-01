National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.72. 206,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

