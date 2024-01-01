Navcoin Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,992.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00025681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004339 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002326 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

