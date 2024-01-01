Niobium Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $62.84 million and $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.00024418 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

