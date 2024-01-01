Nomura Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Reduce

Nomura lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.70.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.86. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lyft by 64.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

