NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.