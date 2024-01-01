Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.4 %

Nutrien stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

