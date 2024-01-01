OneMedNet (ONMD) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.70, indicating that their average stock price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,139.91% -111.06% -23.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -4.26 OneMedNet Competitors $1.67 billion $85.75 million 15.17

OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OneMedNet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 45 754 1224 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 2.65%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

