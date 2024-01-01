ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

