Orbit Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.33 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $37.68 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

