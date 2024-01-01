Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 476 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

