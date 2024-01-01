Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.