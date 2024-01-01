Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 2.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

