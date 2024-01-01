Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,718 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

