Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

