Palouse Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

