Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Community Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Capital Management LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

PH traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $460.70. 401,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.26 and its 200 day moving average is $406.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.49 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

