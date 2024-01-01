Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

Patriot Battery Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.52. 17,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,611. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$13.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.68.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

