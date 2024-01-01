Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance
Patriot Battery Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.52. 17,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,611. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$13.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.68.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Battery Metals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.