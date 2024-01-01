Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head to Head Contrast

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cousins Properties pays out 216.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 2 1 6 0 2.44 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential downside of 8.37%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.85 $166.79 million $0.59 41.27 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.41 billion 1.37 -$87.17 million ($0.94) -17.00

Cousins Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 11.03% 1.91% 1.17% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -5.41% -2.53% -1.25%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

