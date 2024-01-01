PegNet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $545.29 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $79.88 million and $545.29 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PegNet

PegNet’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.03572961 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $511.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

