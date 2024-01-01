Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of PRSO opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.98. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.05% and a negative return on equity of 110.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peraso by 811.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

