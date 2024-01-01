Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,130 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,895. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $714.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

