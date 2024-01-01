Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 109,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 124,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

