Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 390,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,594. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

