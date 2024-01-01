Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $485,000 in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.43. 288,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,780. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

