Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $5.44 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.10. 1,326,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

