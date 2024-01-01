Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

