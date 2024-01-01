Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.29. 9,038,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

