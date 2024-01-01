Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.58. 283,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at $196,982.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

