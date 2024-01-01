Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. 21,346,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.57 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.