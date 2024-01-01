PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PGTI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

