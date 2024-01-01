Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 10,445 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.67. 2,300,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

