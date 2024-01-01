Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 14,552 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

