Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.14. 4,624,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

