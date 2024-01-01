Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,767 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 881,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 32,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in Bank of America by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.67. 28,060,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

