Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 20,770 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

