Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,435 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

