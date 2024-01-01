Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RAMPF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

