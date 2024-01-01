Powerledger Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Powerledger has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $171.47 million and $15.66 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a trailblazing blockchain platform facilitating decentralized renewable energy trading. Initially rooted in Ethereum’s blockchain, it has transitioned to a custom, energy-focused blockchain that ensures efficiency and broad scalability, vital for the myriad microtransactions in energy trade. Founded by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy in 2016, the platform emphasizes sustainability, aiming to make green energy more accessible while reducing carbon footprints. The evolution of its native token, $POWR, mirrors the platform’s growth, adapting to new roles in transaction fees and ecosystem integration. The team’s commitment to regular updates and innovation ensures Power Ledger remains at the energy sector’s forefront.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.