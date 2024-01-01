Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 806.5 days.

Shares of Pro Medicus stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.75. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

