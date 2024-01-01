Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 806.5 days.
Pro Medicus Price Performance
Shares of Pro Medicus stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.75. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.
About Pro Medicus
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Medicus
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.