Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

