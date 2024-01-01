QUASA (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $517.61

QUASA (QUA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $35,393.64 and approximately $517.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.29 or 1.00021157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00189310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00036199 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $496.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

