QV Investors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 107.5% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.4 %

NTR stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.