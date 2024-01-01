Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rambus Stock Down 0.5 %

RMBS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.25. 1,206,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $71.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rambus

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.