ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 76.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $566.98 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00172127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009211 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002323 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.