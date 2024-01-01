Relay Token (RELAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $489.54

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $489.54 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

