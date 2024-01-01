Relay Token (RELAY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $756.39 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

